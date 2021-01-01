Product Designers in Wichita, KS for hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Wichita, KS on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Andrew Stephens

Andrew Stephens

Wichita, KS $70-80k (USD)

Message

About Andrew Stephens

Creative Director at BalancedComp. Formerly Art Director at Jajo.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ BalancedComp

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Wichita State University

    BFA

    2008

Skills

  • advertising
  • album art
  • art direction
  • branding
  • digital strategy
  • illustration
  • logo
  • web design
Message
Meghan Wolfe

Meghan Wolfe

Wichita, Kansas $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Marketing Manager @ Goodwill

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Wichita State University

    BFA in Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • illustration
  • layout
  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • typography
  • web design
Message
Travis Krause

Travis Krause

Pro

Wichita, KS

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Message
Keaton M. Taylor

Keaton M. Taylor

Pro

Wichita, KS $140-150k (USD)

Message

About Keaton M. Taylor

Husband & Dad. Houston Rockets Lifer. Px. Product Designer

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Envoy

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Missouri Southern State University

    NA

    2012

Skills

  • beard
  • css
  • html5
  • product design
  • ux
Message