Product Designers in Voronezh, Russia for hire

Zhenya Artemjev

Voronezh, Russia $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Bang! Bang! Studio (Moscow)

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • childrens
  • childrens illustrations
  • doodle
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • japanese
  • kawaii
  • lettering
Alexander Ustalov

Voronezh, Russia $130-140k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • creative direction
  • figma
  • principle for mac
  • sketch
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • ux research
  • uxdesign
Vladislav Ignatev

Voronezh $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Дизайнер @ inlab

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • figma
  • invision
  • principle
  • sketch
  • zeplin
Maria Podrezova

Voronezh, Russia $50-60k (USD)

About Maria Podrezova

UX/UI, Product designer

Work History

  • UX/UI designer @ Surf

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • drawing
  • figma
  • illustration
  • information architecture
  • mobile
  • principle
  • product design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
