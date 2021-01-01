Product Designers in Vancouver, BC for hire
Brook WellsPro
Vancouver, Canada • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
𝚕𝚞𝚕𝚊Pro
vancouver, bc • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Input Logic
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Emily Carr University of Art and Design
Communication Design
2018
Skills
- graphic design
- identity and branding
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- print design
- social media
- typography
- ui
Brian Moon 🌙Pro
Vancouver, BC 🍁 • $130-140k (USD)
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- 3d illustration
- adobe after effects
- animation
- blender
- blender 3d
- figma
- flinto
- framer
- invision
- modeling
- principle
- prototype
- render
- sketch
- ui
- ux
Joseph WellsPro
Vancouver • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- animation
- graphic design
- illustration
- ui