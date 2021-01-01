Product Designers in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia for hire
BatzorigPro
Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Hi-Pay LLC
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Education
-
National University of Mongolia
Bachelor of Computer Science
2019
Skills
- brand driven illustration
- brand identity development
- brand strategy
- branding
- character design
- character illustration
- flat illustration
- illustration
- vector illustration
- web illustration
SixtyFire
Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
About SixtyFire
Graphic designer and illustrator
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- icon illustration
- logo and branding
- pattern design
- poster design
- typography
- uidesign
- vector illustration
Uranbold Nergui
Ulaanbaatar • $70-80k (USD)
About Uranbold Nergui
Web design must solve the problem. Understanding the client's problems as your problem. This is the key to Good Design.
Not just a normal web design. Must be Unique.
Work History
-
Web Designer @ iTheme
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Education
-
MUST-CSMS
Bacholer
2010
Skills
- front-end development
- project plan
- seo
- themeforest
- themewaves
- ui
- ux
- web design
leoxid
Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia • $80-90k (USD)
About leoxid
Hello.
I'm a UI/UX designer who make simple, minimalist design.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- mobile app ui
- mobile app ux
- ui
- ux
- web design
- website ui
- website ux