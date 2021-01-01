Product Designers in Tokyo, Japan for hire
Yoshiyuki YagiPro
Tokyo Japan
About Yoshiyuki Yagi
I love Graphic design and Illustration.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Ozgu Ozden (オズギュ)Pro
Tokyo • $80-90k (USD)
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ Artefact Inc.
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- information architecture
- mobile
- protoyping
- ui
- user research
- ux
- web design
- wireframe
- デザイン
Yunyan
Nerima,Beijing • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- maxon cinema 4d
Matthew MossPro
Tokyo, Japan • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Memphis College of Art
BFA Illustration
2003
Skills
- adobe ilustrator
- art direction
- branding and logo design
- creative direction
- game design
- game development
- illustration
- mobile
- vector graphics