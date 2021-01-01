Product Designers in Tampa, FL for hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Tampa, FL on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Logan Liffick

Logan Liffick

Pro

Tampa, FL $100-110k (USD)

Message

About Logan Liffick

Experience Designer at DigitalOcean. Previously Zonda and Purple, Rock, Scissors.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Zonda

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • The University of Central Florida

    BFA, Emerging Media, Graphic Design

    2018

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
David Kovalev ◒

David Kovalev ◒

Pro

Sarasota, FL

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • naming
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Ted Kulakevich

Ted Kulakevich

Pro

Sarasota FL $90-100k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Senior Brand Designer @ Unfold.co

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • UI Design
  • branding
  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • web design
Message
Thomas Palumbo

Thomas Palumbo

Pro

Tampa, FL $80-90k (USD)

Message

About Thomas Palumbo

UI/UX Designer, product designer

Work History

  • Head of Design @ Tallyfy

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Florida State University

    Management of Information Systems

    2013

Skills

  • css
  • css3
  • html
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
  • wordpress
Message