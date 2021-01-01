Product Designers in Surakarta, Indonesia for hire
Happy Tri MilliartaPro
Solo, Indonesia • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
UI & UX Designer @ Flexin Studio
2020 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- Prototyping
- UX Research
- app ui
- appdesign
- dashboard
- landing page
- mobile app ui
- product design
- prototype
- ui animation
- uidesign
- uidesigner
- uxdesign
- web design
- wireframe
© Zaini Achmad 🦁Pro
Solo, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Noansa Studio
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- android design
- branding
- design thinking
- illustration
- interaction design
- ios design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Piko Rizky Dwinanto ✪Pro
Yogyakarta, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ Ethyca (https://ethyca.com/)
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- android app design
- dashboard
- front-end development
- illustration
- interaction design
- ios design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
KemonnPro
Yogyakarta, Indonesia • $100-110k (USD)
Work History
-
Co-Founder & Product Designer @ Upshift.Supply
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Indonesian Institute of The Art Yogyakarta
Visual Communication Design
2021
Skills
- app
- branding
- dasboard
- development
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- isometric
- landing page
- mobile
- product
- product design
- prototype
- web design