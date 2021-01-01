Product Designers in Sochi, Russia for hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Sochi, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Игорь Старков

Игорь Старков

Russia, Sochi $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • mobile interface
  • mobile ux
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Max Kibl

Max Kibl

Sochi, Russia $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Ui/Ux Product design @ GURULABS

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Ulyanovsk State Technical University

    Bachelor's degree

    2015

Skills

  • DarkModeDesign
  • SaaSDesign
  • UI/UX Design
  • Visual Design
  • WebAppDesign
  • blockchaindesign
  • dashboarddesign
  • e-commerce design
  • landing page
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile ux
  • redesign
  • responsive design
  • sitemap
  • userflows
  • wireframing and prototyping
Message
Tatyana Manko (Sova)

Tatyana Manko (Sova)

Pro

Russia, Sochi

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Message
Ilia Abramov

Ilia Abramov

Sochi, Russia $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere
  • adobe xd
  • axure rp
  • figma
  • flash
  • principle
  • sketch
  • sketch 3
Message