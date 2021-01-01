Product Designers in Skopje, Macedonia for hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Skopje, Macedonia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Sanja Zakovska

Sanja Zakovska

Pro

Skopje $60-70k (USD)

Message

About Sanja Zakovska

I'm a Product Design Lead based in 🇲🇰 Skopje - Macedonia with 10 years of experience helping startups launch their MVP and grow their early versions.

Experience working in food & beverage, medical, agricultural, transport & logistics, supply chain management, and IT services.

Currently Head of Product at Panther, the global hiring platform enabling companies to legally onboard talent in over 135 countries.

Work History

  • Product Lead @ Panther

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Education

  • City College, Affiliated institution of the University of Shefild

    BSc Computer Science

    2008

Skills

  • Figma
  • Product Design
  • agile methodologies
  • design lead
  • design sprint
  • design thinking
  • mvp
  • product management
  • product strategy
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • wireframing and prototyping
Message
Filip Panov

Filip Panov

Macedonia, Skopje $170-190k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Brand Identity @ Brainstorm

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • American University Skopje

    BBA

    2012

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • brandmarks
  • corporate identity
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • lettermark
  • logo
  • logo design
  • minimalism
  • modern art
  • monogram
  • simplicity
  • symbol
  • visual identity
Message
danijanev

danijanev

Pro

Skopje, Macedonia $<50k (USD)

Message

About danijanev

Graphic design freelancer.
Logo and brand design specialty.
Handlettering and typography maniac.
Part-time blogger.
Minimalism appreciator.
Visual exhibitioner.

Work History

  • UX/UI and Brand Designer @ Fueloyal

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • IT Alexandria

    Adobe Certified Expert

    2007

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • lettering
  • logo
  • minimalism
  • print design
  • product design
  • typography
  • ux ui design
  • vector graphics
  • web design
  • web ui
Message
David Ristevski

David Ristevski

Skopje, Macedonia $60-70k (USD)

Message

About David Ristevski

I cook design & Illustrations. Graffiti & Beer lover.
Dreads are forever!

Work History

  • Art Director @ AllWeb.mk

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • St. Climent st kliment Ohridski University

    Bachelor (Web Designer)

    2013

Skills

  • apparel design
  • branding
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • screen printing
  • t-shirt
  • web design
Message