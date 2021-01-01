Product Designers in Sidoarjo, Indonesia for hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Sidoarjo, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Arifianto

Arifianto

Sidoarjo, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ PT. Sentra Vidya Utama

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • Figma
  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • adobe photoshop
  • illustration
  • product design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Message
Faris Muhtadi 🧙

Faris Muhtadi 🧙

Pro

Surabaya, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer Internship @ One Week Wonders Studio

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Politeknik Elektronika Negeri Surabaya

    Associate Degree

    2020

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • ux
  • web design
  • web developement
Message
Puji Ari Setiawan

Puji Ari Setiawan

Pro

Malang, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Lead UI Designer @ Dipa Inhouse

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • dashboard
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile app ui
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Royyan Wijaya

Royyan Wijaya

Surabaya, Indonesia $60-70k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ Nubela

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • Visual Design
  • design
  • graphic design
  • icons
  • illustration
  • ui
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
Message