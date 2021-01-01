Product Designers in Sargodha, Pakistan for hire
affan ahmad
Sargodha, Pakistan • $<50k (USD)
About affan ahmad
Rich Design ! Let me add Experience
Affan is a Experience Designer who created eye-catching designs from scratch with high visual impact over these years.
Work History
-
Sr. UX Designer @ Punch.cool
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
university of sargodha
BS (Software engineering)
2019
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- android app design
- freelance graphic designer
- graphic design
- icondesign
- ios application design
- screen design
- uiux design
- web design
Bilawal Hassan
Khushab Pakistan • $<50k (USD)
About Bilawal Hassan
Logo/Brand Identity Specialist
Work History
-
Freelancer @ Fiverr
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- business card design
- flyer design
- graphic and web design
- logo and branding
- logo animation
- logo creation
- logo desgin
- logo desing
- mobile app ui
- tshirt design
Farah jafri
Sahiwal, Pakistan • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Technojin Solutions
2017 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
BZU
MCS
2017
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- brochure design
- flyer design
- graphic design
- logo
- logo and branding
- web design
Muhammad Aliyan Javaid
Sargodha, Pakistan. • $<50k (USD)
About Muhammad Aliyan Javaid
Full Stack Web Designer; specializes in responsive websites and functional user interfaces, who focus on making websites better by telling my clients' stories through visually enjoyable and meaningful experience.
Working as a freelance designer, developer, and art director, working solo and leading small teams
Work History
-
Full Stack Web Designer @ ANF Web Design
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
DigiSkills, VU
SEO
2020
Skills
- Figma
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- ecommerce
- web design
- web developement
- web graphics
- web ui
- webflow
- website builder
- website building
- website developer
- website layout design
- website redesign
- website ui