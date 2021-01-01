Product Designers in San Jose, CA for hire
Andrew BaygulovPro
San Francisco, CA • $>250k (USD)
Work History
-
Co-Founder / Creative Director @ Artstel
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
west springfield high
general studies diploma
2000
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- creative direction
- iconagraphy
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Slava KornilovPro
San Francisco • $100-110k (USD)
About Slava Kornilov
Creative Director at @GeexArts.
Awwwards Jury 2019.
Work History
-
Creative director @ Geex Arts
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- android design
- ios design
- mobile
- news
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Gabe BeckerPro
San Francisco, CA • $150-170k (USD)
About Gabe Becker
Product + Visual Designer
Available for full-time, freelance or remote work opportunities. Feel free to reach out.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- branding
- dashboards
- graphic design
- mobile
- product design
- product management
- prototype
- saas design
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Artur KonarievPro
San Mateo, CA • $100-110k (USD)
About Artur Konariev
We combine innovative, professional design, and creation of emotional connections for the superior online experience.
Our approach is based on solving complex business tasks with the help of a high-quality, inspiring, and exclusive design with extremely high ROI.
We are a full-cycle product agency delivering a beautiful design with a passion for startups & leading brands. We are a team of dedicated professionals creating the eye-catching and functional designs of a website, mobile, and desktop applications, brand identity strategies.
We combine expertise in UX, UI design, and web/mobile development to help you conceive, build, launch and steer digital products. Our team works with clients to help them build applications that are intuitive, scalable and friendly.
What we do:
We design brands based on research, develop naming and visual identity.
We design websites and apps based on design-discovery, prototyping and design development.
Mobile Apps (iOS / Android)
• Design research • UX/UI • Web development
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- android app design
- art direction
- brand strategy
- branding identity
- dashboard
- design systems
- design thinking
- human centered design
- interaction design
- ios application design
- material design
- product design
- software design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- user research