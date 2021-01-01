Product Designers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for hire
Yousra
Saudi Arabia, Riyadh
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- freelancer
- graphic design
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- visualdesign
Alamin Prodhania
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia • $<50k (USD)
About Alamin Prodhania
Hi, this is Alamin,
I have been working as a graphic designer for over 10 years. However, for more than 4 years, I have been in Saudi Arabia as a fully professional graphic designer.
Field of Design:
Branding/Stationery Design
Large Item/Indoor Branding
Large Item/Outdoor Branding
Signage/Laser Work
Web Branding/UI/Web design & Development
Work History
-
Graphic Design at Production @ Infinite Dimension at KSA
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
National University of Bangladesh
Graduate
2014
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- autodesk 3ds max
- branding identity
- corel draw
- css
- html
- jquery
- mysql
- oop
- php
- ui
- web design
Mohamed YahiaPro
Riyadh • $140-150k (USD)
About Mohamed Yahia
Multi-dimensional solutions emerge the harmony between Human, Business & Technology. I Believe every single moment meant to be designed!
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- application
- digital strategy
- front-end development
- interaction design
- mobile
- mobile interface
- product design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design