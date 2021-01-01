Product Designers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for hire

Yousra

Saudi Arabia, Riyadh

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • freelancer
  • graphic design
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • visualdesign
Jubayth H Roni

Riyadh,Saudi Arab $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Alamin Prodhania

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia $<50k (USD)

About Alamin Prodhania

Hi, this is Alamin,
I have been working as a graphic designer for over 10 years. However, for more than 4 years, I have been in Saudi Arabia as a fully professional graphic designer.
Field of Design:
Branding/Stationery Design
Large Item/Indoor Branding
Large Item/Outdoor Branding
Signage/Laser Work
Web Branding/UI/Web design & Development

Work History

  • Graphic Design at Production @ Infinite Dimension at KSA

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • National University of Bangladesh

    Graduate

    2014

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • autodesk 3ds max
  • branding identity
  • corel draw
  • css
  • html
  • jquery
  • mysql
  • oop
  • php
  • ui
  • web design
Mohamed Yahia

Pro

Riyadh $140-150k (USD)

About Mohamed Yahia

Multi-dimensional solutions emerge the harmony between Human, Business & Technology. I Believe every single moment meant to be designed!

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • application
  • digital strategy
  • front-end development
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
