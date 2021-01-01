Product Designers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for hire
Daniel SnowsPro
Rio de Janeiro - Brazil • $90-100k (USD)
About Daniel Snows
Hey, I think most of you already know me from Instagram, or Facebook, or Youtube but for those who don't know me.
My name is Daniel, I'm a 32-year-old Ui Designer & I also like to play Video games 🕹
In my free time, I like to Create some UI design stuffs.
Also, I have a lot of knowledge in CSS3, but I don't work as a front end by choice.
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ Dotcom Design
2016 - 2018
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- css3
- figma
- html
- invision studio
- principle app
- sketch
- ui
- ui design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- userinterface
- ux
- web design
Bruno VasconcelosPro
Rio de Janeiro, Brasil
Work History
-
Freelancing @ Online
2014 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Udemy
Desing Thinking, Inovation and Creativity
2020
Skills
- app
- app ui
- design
- design for web
- graphic
- graphic design
- layout
- mobile
- ui
- ui design
- ux
- visual design
- web
- web design
- website
- wireframe
Vitor PinhoPro
Rio de Janeiro • $60-70k (USD)
About Vitor Pinho
My name is Vitor Pinho. I’m a Product Designer. I have been working with digital products for over 10 years, wearing many hats - from UX to development. I love to solve complex problems and deliver easy and fun solutions to users. I helped teams like WhatsGood, Nibo and WizIQ. Today, I'm Co-founder | CPO @ Ocaflow and UX Mentor @ Springboard in my free time.
Work History
-
CPO @ Ocaflow
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- css
- front-end
- html
- javascript
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
Romario Verbran
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UX Tutor @ CareerFoundry
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Product Design
3–5 years
Skills
- Agile
- Scrum
- interviewing
- product management
- protoyping
- testing