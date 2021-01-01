Product Designers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for hire

Daniel Snows

Rio de Janeiro - Brazil $90-100k (USD)

About Daniel Snows

Hey, I think most of you already know me from Instagram, or Facebook, or Youtube but for those who don't know me.

My name is Daniel, I'm a 32-year-old Ui Designer & I also like to play Video games 🕹

In my free time, I like to Create some UI design stuffs.

Also, I have a lot of knowledge in CSS3, but I don't work as a front end by choice.

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Dotcom Design

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • css3
  • figma
  • html
  • invision studio
  • principle app
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ui design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • userinterface
  • ux
  • web design
Bruno Vasconcelos

Rio de Janeiro, Brasil

Work History

  • Freelancing @ Online

    2014 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Udemy

    Desing Thinking, Inovation and Creativity

    2020

Skills

  • app
  • app ui
  • design
  • design for web
  • graphic
  • graphic design
  • layout
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ui design
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web
  • web design
  • website
  • wireframe
Vitor Pinho

Rio de Janeiro $60-70k (USD)

About Vitor Pinho

My name is Vitor Pinho. I’m a Product Designer. I have been working with digital products for over 10 years, wearing many hats - from UX to development. I love to solve complex problems and deliver easy and fun solutions to users. I helped teams like WhatsGood, Nibo and WizIQ. Today, I'm Co-founder | CPO @ Ocaflow and UX Mentor @ Springboard in my free time.

Work History

  • CPO @ Ocaflow

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • css
  • front-end
  • html
  • javascript
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Romario Verbran

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • UX Tutor @ CareerFoundry

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • interviewing
  • product management
  • protoyping
  • testing
