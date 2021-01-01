Product Designers in Rangpur, Bangladesh for hire

Shadakin Islam Sumon

Shadakin Islam Sumon

Rangpur $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • User Interface Designer @ Ui Jungle

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Rangpur Polytechnic institute

    Diploma Engineering

    2016

Skills

  • android design
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • psd web design
  • ui
  • ui visual design
  • user experiences
  • userinterface
  • ux
Alif Emu

Alif Emu

Rangpur, Bangladesh

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Riad islam

Riad islam

Rangpur, Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • mobile app ui
  • mobile app ux
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Jaed Mosharraf

Jaed Mosharraf

Pro

Rangpur, Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

About Jaed Mosharraf

I am the team a professional WordPress themes & plugins provider with Custom UI/X services throughout the world since 2018.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • front-end development
  • templates
  • web design
  • wordpress plugins
  • wordpress themes
