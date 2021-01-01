Product Designers in Raipur, India for hire

About Aditya Dubey

Hi,

I am Aditya Kumar Dubey. I have 3 years of experience as a UI UX designer and Product Designer. I am working on Fiverr now as a designer. I am available here to work also.

Design Process:

1. I collect raw data for design(maybe from client or internet research)

2. Making Notes(We makes notes and provides to the client for structure approval and misunderstanding as well)

3. Delivery of final design.

Work Ethics:

We are working to make long term business relations with clients by providing the best services and design in a possible time.

Disclaimer: I will design UI(User Interface) only not code. I use Adobe XD and Figma for designing ui ux