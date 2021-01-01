Product Designers in Pretoria, South Africa for hire

David Briers

Centurion $<50k (USD)

About David Briers

I focus on Web development/design, graphics & branding. I work closely with my clients to ensure their goals are reached.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • css
  • ecommerce
  • html
  • psd - web
  • ux ui design
  • wordpress
Sorbet

Pro

Johannesburg, South Africa

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • logo and branding
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
Cocopine SA

Pro

Johannesburg, South Africa $80-90k (USD)

About Cocopine SA

Mobile UI , UX , Sketch , Figma and XD Fluent. Web design , logo and any other branding needs. Contact me today

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • design systems
  • development
  • infographic design
  • logo
  • mobile application development
  • mobile ux
  • mysql
  • photography
  • php
  • social media
  • ui desgin
  • user experience (ux)
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
  • wordpress
Phenyo M.E. Mokgadi

Pretoria, South Africa $<50k (USD)

About Phenyo M.E. Mokgadi

I love the design, I love the process of creating simple yet beautiful web designs. I may be a beginner but my desire and thirst for knowledge are unpackable.

Specialties

  • Web Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • University of south africa

    Honors Degree in Computing(CS)

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • affinity photo
  • front-end development
  • uidesign
  • web design
