Product Designers in Prague, Czech Republic for hire

Charlie IsslanderPro
Prague, Czech Republic • $70-80k (USD)
About Charlie Isslander
I’m a Senior Visual Designer and Design Director from the Czech Republic, as well as an avid strategic thinker and proud father.
Throughout this last decade, I’ve worked across all areas of design, both online and offline, building up a wide portfolio and valuable partnerships that I’m incredibly proud of.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- editorial design
- graphic design
- print design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Antonin KusPro
Prague • $110-120k (USD)
Work History
-
Head of Design @ Countly
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Technical University of Liberec
Business Economics, M.A.
2014
Skills
- analytics
- dashboard
- data visualization
- interface
- ios design
- minimal
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Laura ReenPro
Prague • $70-80k (USD)
About Laura Reen
opened for new interesting projects :)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- art
- badges
- brand
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic artist
- graphic design
- how it works
- icon
- icon designer
- illustration
- logo
- ui
- ui desgin
- visual art
Volodymyr Kurbatov
Prague, Czech Republic
About Volodymyr Kurbatov
Lead Product Designer (AR VR AI)
Specialties
-
Leadership
1–2 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- ai
- animation
- ar
- art direction
- augmented reality
- big data
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- virtual reality
- vr