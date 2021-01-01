Product Designers in Prague, Czech Republic for hire

Charlie Isslander

Prague, Czech Republic $70-80k (USD)

About Charlie Isslander

I’m a Senior Visual Designer and Design Director from the Czech Republic, as well as an avid strategic thinker and proud father. 

Throughout this last decade, I’ve worked across all areas of design, both online and offline, building up a wide portfolio and valuable partnerships that I’m incredibly proud of.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Antonin Kus

Prague $110-120k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Head of Design @ Countly

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Technical University of Liberec

    Business Economics, M.A.

    2014

Skills

  • analytics
  • dashboard
  • data visualization
  • interface
  • ios design
  • minimal
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Laura Reen

Prague $70-80k (USD)

Message

About Laura Reen

opened for new interesting projects :)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • art
  • badges
  • brand
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic artist
  • graphic design
  • how it works
  • icon
  • icon designer
  • illustration
  • logo
  • ui
  • ui desgin
  • visual art
Volodymyr Kurbatov

Prague, Czech Republic

About Volodymyr Kurbatov

Lead Product Designer (AR VR AI)

Specialties

  • Leadership

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • ai
  • animation
  • ar
  • art direction
  • augmented reality
  • big data
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • virtual reality
  • vr
