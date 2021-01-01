Product Designers in Perth, Australia for hire
Corey GinnivanPro
Perth, Australia • $110-120k (USD)
Work History
-
Design Lead @ Appbot
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- digital design
- product design
- ui
- ux
Matt Taylor
Perth, Western Australia
About Matt Taylor
Hey, I'm Matt - Designer and Illustrator.
I believe in the power of design, creative work and the effect it has on our world.
Hit me up if you're interested in working with me, or just want to talk all things design.
Work History
-
Designer @ The Brand Agency
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Curtin University
BA of Design
2017
Skills
- animation
- branding
- branding identity
- character design
- design for print
- design for web
- digital design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo and branding
- murals
- print collateral
- print design
- social media marketing
- typography
zavash Balikhani
Perth,Australia • $<50k (USD)
About zavash Balikhani
Freelancer Ui Ux Designer
Since 2015
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- figma
- graphic design
- ui desgin
- user flows
- user journey mapping
- user personas
- user research
- user stories
- ux analysis
- uxdesign
Jeff Nyamweya™
Perth, Australia • $50-60k (USD)
About Jeff Nyamweya™
Jeff Nyamweya is multidisciplinary graphic designer who loves to turn ideas into interesting visual stories. I am passionate about design, branding and Illustration. I love helping brands, small businesses and individuals articulate their ideas into visual stories that are immersive & inspiring.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- problem solving