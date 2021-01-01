Product Designers in Palembang, Indonesia for hire

About M. Febrianza Wiranata

I have an educational background from the Department of Economics and have a passion in the field of Design. As a Designer I focus on the User Interface Design (UI) sections on Web and Mobile, previously I had experience in the field of Graphic Design in campus organizations and opened a Graphic Design service. Having a different educational background is not a barrier for me to hesitate in learning and proficient in new things in the world of Design.