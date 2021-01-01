Product Designers in Oklahoma City, OK for hire
Ryan HulsebergPro
Norman, Oklahoma • $120-130k (USD)
About Ryan Hulseberg
Designing for good.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- design systems
- front-end development
- product design
- ui engineer
- user experience design
- user interface design
- visual design
- web design
Emily Enabnit
Oklahoma City, OK • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior Graphic Designer @ Heartland Payment Systems
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- editorial design
- front-end web design
- graphic design
- layout design
- logo
- photography
- print design
- typography
fano
Oklahoma City, OK
About fano
Dad, Designer, Developer
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- front-end development
- ui ux
Nate WardPro
Oklahoma City, OK • $60-70k (USD)
About Nate Ward
I'm always perfecting my craft. My goal is to make something exceptional and visceral that you can enjoy. But enough about my pourovers: sometimes I design too.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Half.Design
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
The University of Oklahoma
BFA Visual Communication
2018
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- layout
- packaging
- photography
- symbols
- typography