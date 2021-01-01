Product Designers in Nashville, TN for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Nashville, TN on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Jeremy MansfieldPro
Nashville, TN • $90-100k (USD)
About Jeremy Mansfield
I'm a full-stack branding, UI, UX and digital marketing consultant focused on helping companies craft beautiful experiences that delight and engage the user.
Work History
-
County Commissioner @ Sumner County Tennessee
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Tennessee
Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design
1998
Skills
- branding
- creative direction
- logo
- mobile
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
Kevin BurrPro
Nashville, TN • $120-130k (USD)
About Kevin Burr
Director of Digital Design at SlickText. Logo and brand identity designer. Honda enthusiast.
Work History
-
Product designer @ Emma, Inc.
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- product design
- typography
- ux
Rodney Truitt Jr
Nashville, TN
About Rodney Truitt Jr
Midwest made.
Brand Designer and 3D Artist.
Currently available for projects. 👍🏾
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Pentecostal Publishing House
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- ui
Cymone Wilder
Nashville, TN • $50-60k (USD)
About Cymone Wilder
Currently brand designing at SmileDirectClub, freelancing at Simon and Moose. Formerly designing at She Reads Truth and He Reads Truth. Formerly-er, a student.
Work History
-
Brand Designer @ SmileDirectClub
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Olivet Nazarene University
Bachelor of Science, Art/Graphic Design
2015
Skills
- branding
- illustration
- lettering
- photography