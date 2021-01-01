Hire product designers in Nārāyanganj

Viewing 11 out of 2,985 product designers in Nārāyanganj available for hire

  • Anwar Hossain

    Anwar Hossain

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Cryptocurrency exchange exchange trading exchange cryptocurrency crypto website blockchain crypto art token ethereum binance coin crypto bitcoin finance crypto wallet clean flat landing page design branding minimal
    Crypto Exchange Trading minimal branding design landing page flat clean crypto wallet finance bitcoin crypto coin binance ethereum token crypto art blockchain crypto website cryptocurrency exchange exchange trading
    Mobile App UI | Banking ux ui flat clean minimal appale ios banking app wallet financial app payment app invest payments digital payments mobile banking saving goals banking
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Rashed Kabir

    Rashed Kabir

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Hosting Service ui userinterface landing cloud hosting illustration marketing minimal creative startup corporate agency business
    Mobile App Landing landing saas landing. webdesign minimal creative startup agency business mobile app branding graphic design ui
    Creative Agency saas app modern minimal agency corporate marketing creative startup business illustration graphic design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Shafiqul Islam 🌱

    Shafiqul Islam 🌱

    Dhaka 🗺️ Bangladesh

    E-Commerce iOS App Animation mobile ui animation prototyping motion graphics interaction design interaction ios app mobile app application app ios user interface mobile animation animation ecommerce beauty ux ui mobile ui
    E-Commerce iOS Mobile App beauty mobile ui online shop skin product crime oily cosmetics cart uiux design minimal product sale ecommerce ecommerce application app design ios applicaiton app mobile app ux ui
    Food Purchase App ios app ui ux design app ui figma illustration landing page delivery recipes ux ui uiux user interface onlinefoodshop purchase food food app application app mobile mobile app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Md. Shahadat Hussain

    Md. Shahadat Hussain

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    VideoTours360 - Virtual Tours Landing Page website branding 3d virual reality web design figma web development landing page uiux ux design ui design ui ux
    Digital Payments - Home Page webdev website web development payment finance shopify wordpress webflow landing page web design uiux ux design ui design ui ux illustration currency crypto
    Customer Support & Chatbot Website Template customer support chatbot web design website web development wordpress webflow ux design ui design ui ux illustration isomorphic morphism home page landing page
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Imran Hossen

    Imran Hossen

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Travel App app ui design uiux design ui design mobile app ui imran app ui minimal user experience ios app design travel booking booking app travel app hotel app travel flight app tourism app
    Finance Banking App Design app ui design mobile app design finance app financial app bank app banking wallet app app design ui design mobile app ui imran banking app minimal app ui user experience ios app design mobile banking app
    Educational App app study app learning platform course app online school educational app educational app ui design imran uiux ux ui ux ui design mobile ui ui design app design mobile app mobile app design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Imran Molla

    Imran Molla

    Dhaka

    Real Estate App booking property house real estate branding real estate agent real estate agency uiux minimal ios design typography ui mobile app design mobile ui mobile application app design app real estate app real estate
    Website for Digital Agency typography webdesign app design web visual design clean ui minimal homepage landing page design ui design website illustration ui landing page digital agency creative agency agency website agency landing page agency
    Fitness App UI 🏃‍♀️💪 design workout app fitness app gym app personal trainer minimal interface ios workout exercise fitness gym mobile ui mobile design mobile app design mobile app mobile application app design app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Sayeed Ahmad

    Sayeed Ahmad

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Pest Control Icon Set design icons icon set iconography illustration icon design icon bugs insects pest pest control pest management branding logo graphic design
    Hiring Platform - Dashboard UI ui hr software hr tool hr management hrms ux listing career job directory employment candidate hiring job listing job board management app web application dashboard
    Renovation Line Icon Set icons business construction architechture homedecor engineering decoration interior design ui logo branding graphic design design iconography icon set icon service renovation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Shuvo

    Shuvo

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Avatix Construction Website Design website branding rennovation architecture website architecture construction website app footer header clean trend minimal geometric ux design ui design ux ui landingpage construction avatix
    ElementsReady Elementor Addon ready block preset wp plugin plugin widgets elementor page builder logo illustration design minimal website footer landingpage header ux ui wordpress addon
    Etime Personal Blog Website Design minimal blog news blog logo illustration design minimal footer website header landingpage ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Shojol Islam

    Shojol Islam

    Dhaka,Bangladesh

    23rd fastest growing company in 2021 | Inc. 5000 list blender 3d astronaut 3d astronaut 23 3d 23 minimal illustration 3d illustration abstract 3d blender minimal 3d 3d artwork inc 3d inc 5000 list faster growing company 3d landing page hero website 3d hero inc 5000 3d design
    From Header to Sidebar | SwagUp Dashboard Update flat sidebar flat ui minimal ui dashboard loading low fi sidebar sidebar wireframe sidebar 3d dashboard animation 3d animation 3d sidebar minimal dashboard auto sidebar expanded sidebar collapse sidebar web app sidebar dashboard sidebar sidebar animation minimal sidebar sidebar
    Organic beauty product app ios app minimal ui app design beauty product ecommerce minimal ecommerce shop app mobile shop shop ui minimal shop mobile cart mobile checkout checkout cart ecoomerce app mobile ecommerce beauty product app beauty product beauty app organic app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Shuvojit Dev

    Shuvojit Dev

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Onboarding App UI 3d presentation colorful mobile mobile ui android app design ios app design trendy homepage design illustration ui ux design mobile design onboarding mobile app design app minimal user interface application app design
    Food Recipe App V2 🍕 social media clean cooking tutorial typography 3d illustration mobile app design food recipe ios ux ui profile page 2021 trend design mobile app user interface application app design app minimal
    Food Recipe App 🍕 profile app profile homepage typogaphy mobile app design mobile ui 2021 trend recipe app food app 3d figma android ios ux illustration mobile app app app design application minimal
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Shahid Miah

    Shahid Miah

    Dhaka Bangladesh

    Restaurant Food Delivery Landing page illustration landing restaurant app restaurant landing page delivery landing page website design product design food delivery restaurant website food webstie
    Blockchain decentralized website data mangment cloud storage product design illustration website web design
    Carebee Health Care Landing Page design web design ux ui illustration product design fitness and health meditation home page landing page medical landing page saas website doctor health website
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

