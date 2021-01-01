Product Designers in Mymensingh, Bangladesh for hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Mymensingh, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Rakibul Islam

Rakibul Islam

Kushtia, Dhaka, Bangladesh. $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • UX Designer @ Prexicad

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Kushtia Polytechnic Institute

    Diploma-In-Engineering

    2015

Skills

  • ab testing
  • information architecture
  • interaction design
  • prototype
  • taskflow
  • user centered design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user research
  • wireframe
Message
ART-BOXX

ART-BOXX

Mymensingh, Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

Message

About ART-BOXX

Creativity is a power .

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
Message
Md Faysal Rabby

Md Faysal Rabby

Savar, Dhaka $<50k (USD)

Message

About Md Faysal Rabby

Ui Ux designer! Designing is my passion

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Danieal Design

    2017 - 2018

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • android app design
  • appdesign
  • bootstrap
  • ecommerce
  • front-end designer
  • graphic design
  • ios app
  • project management
  • redesign
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • web design
  • wireframe
Message
Mahmudul Hasan

Mahmudul Hasan

Mymensingh, Bangladesh $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Designer @ Graphic Home

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • branding identity
  • business card design
  • cartoon illustration
  • logo
  • stationary design
  • strategic design
  • tshirt design
  • visual identity design
Message