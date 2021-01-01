Product Designers in Muenchen, Germany for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Muenchen, Germany on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Kristina
Munich, Germany • $90-100k (USD)
About Kristina
👩🏻💻 Designer
💗 Fitness lover
🎀 Disney addict
📍 Novi Sad
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- brand guidelines
- brand identity development
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic design
- label design
- logo
- logo and branding
- packaging
- simplicity
- typography
Lukas Hillebrand
Munich, Germany • $70-80k (USD)
About Lukas Hillebrand
Partner / Senior Designer @nexxo.webagency
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- front-end
- front-end development
- interaction design
- responsive webdesign
- storytelling
- ux
- web design
Adrian SpiegeltPro
Munich, Germany • $60-70k (USD)
About Adrian Spiegelt
Product Designer
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Outbank
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- android design
- interaction design
- ios design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Oleg Stirbu
Munich, Germany
About Oleg Stirbu
Lead Product Designer at Personio
Work History
-
Lead Product Designer @ Personio
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
6–8 years
Skills
- interaction design
- mobile
- ui
- uidesign
- ux
- uxdesign
- visual design
- web design