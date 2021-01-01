Product Designers in Moscow, Russia for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Moscow, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
ALEX BENDERPro
Moscow • $120-130k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- App Design
- adobe after effects
- ae
- animaton
- appdesign
- icon
- ios design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Alex DyakovPro
Moscow
About Alex Dyakov
Senior Product Designer at Yandex
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- clean design
- design systems
- design thinking
- interaction design
- ios design
- material design
- mobile app ui
- problem solving
- product design
- smart tv
- ui
- ux
- web app
- web design
Maxim BergPro
Moscow
About Maxim Berg
Digital designer with 12 years of experience. I specialize in complete digital product packaging from branding to UI.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art-direction
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Maxim AksenovPro
Moscow, Russia
About Maxim Aksenov
Maxim Aksenov is a self-taught designer with 10+ years of experience of work with website and app design, design systems, identity and graphic design. Based in Moscow, available worldwide.
Work History
-
Designer, Junior Art Director @ Charmer
2015 - 2020
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- brand identity
- design systems
- graphic design
- mobile
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design