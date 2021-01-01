Product Designers in Medellin, Colombia for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Medellin, Colombia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Francisco Rendon
Medellín / Colombia • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- graphic design
- motion graphics
- ui
- ux
- web design
Jessica VaslamPro
Medellín, Colombia
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Ude@ Educación Virtual
2020 - 2021
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Institución Universitaria Pascual Bravo
Graphic Design
2014
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- brand identity
- branding
- children illustration
- digital art
- graphic design
- icon
- icon design
- iconographer
- illustration
- logo
- logo desing
- visual identity design
Lautaro Ferreyro
Medellín, Colombia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Web Designer and Web Developer (Contractor) @ Ambition Agency
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe xd
- branding
- front-end development
- graphic design
- illustrator
- interaction design
- invision
- kanban
- logo design
- motion ui
- photoshop
- protopie
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wordpress
Mary Palmar
Medellín, Colombia • $<50k (USD)
About Mary Palmar
Graphic Designer
Work History
-
Visual Designer @ E-DEAS
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Universidad Rafael Belloso Chacín
Graphic Design
2014
Skills
- Figma
- adobe creative suit
- branding and logo design
- design
- design thinking
- graphic design
- print design
- web design