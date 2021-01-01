Product Designers in Medellin, Colombia for hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Medellin, Colombia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Francisco Rendon

Francisco Rendon

Medellín / Colombia $50-60k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Jessica Vaslam

Jessica Vaslam

Pro

Medellín, Colombia

Message

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Ude@ Educación Virtual

    2020 - 2021

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Institución Universitaria Pascual Bravo

    Graphic Design

    2014

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • children illustration
  • digital art
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • icon design
  • iconographer
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo desing
  • visual identity design
Message
Lautaro Ferreyro

Lautaro Ferreyro

Medellín, Colombia $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Web Designer and Web Developer (Contractor) @ Ambition Agency

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • illustrator
  • interaction design
  • invision
  • kanban
  • logo design
  • motion ui
  • photoshop
  • protopie
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wordpress
Message
Mary Palmar

Mary Palmar

Medellín, Colombia $<50k (USD)

Message

About Mary Palmar

Graphic Designer

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ E-DEAS

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Universidad Rafael Belloso Chacín

    Graphic Design

    2014

Skills

  • Figma
  • adobe creative suit
  • branding and logo design
  • design
  • design thinking
  • graphic design
  • print design
  • web design
Message