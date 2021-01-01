Product Designers in Manila, Philippines for hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Manila, Philippines on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Miramark Diaz

Miramark Diaz

Pro

Manila, Philippines $70-80k (USD)

Specialties

  • Leadership

    1–2 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • design strategy
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
Renan Barco

Renan Barco

Manila $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • user-experience
  • user-interface
  • web design
Edward Alonzo

Edward Alonzo

Manila, Philippines $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • product design
  • ui design
  • ux design
  • visual design
  • visual identity
  • web design
Laura Ang

Laura Ang

Manila, Philippines $110-120k (USD)

About Laura Ang

UX/UI Design, Web Design, Photoshop, Branding

Work History

  • UX/UI Design Intern @ Kalibrr

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • Ateneo de Manila University

    BS Management Information Systems

    2019

Skills

  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
