Product Designers in Manila, Philippines for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Manila, Philippines on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Miramark DiazPro
Manila, Philippines • $70-80k (USD)
Specialties
-
Leadership
1–2 years
Skills
- art direction
- design strategy
- interaction design
- product design
- uidesign
- uxdesign
Renan Barco
Manila • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- user-experience
- user-interface
- web design
Edward Alonzo
Manila, Philippines • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- product design
- ui design
- ux design
- visual design
- visual identity
- web design
Laura Ang
Manila, Philippines • $110-120k (USD)
About Laura Ang
UX/UI Design, Web Design, Photoshop, Branding
Work History
-
UX/UI Design Intern @ Kalibrr
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Education
-
Ateneo de Manila University
BS Management Information Systems
2019
Skills
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design