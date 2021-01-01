Product Designers in Manchester, United Kingdom for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Manchester, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
James OconnellPro
Manchester, UK
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- campaign
- creative direction
- design
- digital
- icon
- illustration
- typography
- ui
Nino MamaladzePro
Manchester, UK • $50-60k (USD)
About Nino Mamaladze
Custom icons, logos and illustrations for adoption
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
AlgoPro
The Cloud
About Algo
Algo is a data-visualisation practice specialised in video automation. We run a platform turning data into videos at scale, starting from tailored design templates.
A tech division of design studio @illotv
Automate Videos → https://algo.tv
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe creative cloud
- automated videos
- automation
- coding
- data visualisation
- data-driven design
- data-driven videos
- extendscript toolkit
- javascript
- php
- videography
Phil Millward
Leeds • $50-60k (USD)
About Phil Millward
Head of Design _____ @parallax Leeds
Jpanel Judge _____ CSS Design Awards
Work History
-
Head of Design @ Parallax
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- 3d graphics
- illustration
- ui
- uidesign
- web design