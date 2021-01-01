Product Designers in Makassar, Indonesia for hire

Rocket Four

Makassar,Indonesia $110-120k (USD)

About Rocket Four

UI/UX | Grapich Desginer

Work History

  • Front-End @ Celebes Digital Makassar

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • STMIK Handayani Makassar

    Bachelor

    2017

Skills

  • design systems
  • interaction design
  • layouting
  • logo and branding
  • typography
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • visual identity design
  • wireframe
  • writer
Syarifah Mardhiyah, S.Pd

Makassar, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

About Syarifah Mardhiyah, S.Pd

Hello, I'm a teacher and enthusiastic for ui/ux on mobile development application.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Agri Yanto

Makassar, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Graphic Desingner @ Onde Onde Studio

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • stationary design
  • ui ux design
  • vector graphics
Remi Syahdeni

Makassar, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

About Remi Syahdeni

UI/UX Designer

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Gadjah Mada University

    Bachelor Degree of Electrical Engineering

    2020

Skills

  • Ui
  • product strategy
  • ui visual designer
  • ui development
  • uidesign
  • uiuxdesign
  • usability test
  • user research
  • ux development
  • wire framing
  • wireframing and prototyping
