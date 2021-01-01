Product Designers in Las Vegas, NV for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Las Vegas, NV on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Steven GillettePro
Las Vegas, NV • $90-100k (USD)
About Steven Gillette
Art Director and radical grid zealot @historic.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Historic Agency
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- design
- graphic design
- identity and branding
- illustration
- logo
- motion graphics
- typography
WIBY StudioPro
Las Vegas • $70-80k (USD)
About WIBY Studio
WIBY Studio is a branding and creative studio. Dedicated to helping our clients establish and grow relationships with their customers, we are big on ideas that make the biggest impact.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- apparel design
- branding and logo design
- creative direction
- typography
- uidesign
- web design
Jacob OlenickPro
Las Vegas, NV • $60-70k (USD)
About Jacob Olenick
A React.JS Developer and UX/UI Designer that previously led teams for startups. 🖥️ ☕
I'm always open to new projects. Feel free to reach out anytime.
Work History
-
Project Manager @ Incredible Marketing
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe xd
- figma
- product design
- protoyping
- sketch
- storyboarding
- ui
- ui design
- user research
- ux design
- web design
- webflow
- wireframing and prototyping
Jed Olsen
Las Vegas, NV • $60-70k (USD)
About Jed Olsen
Jed’s imaginative and engaging illustrations & design include branding, packaging, website, advertising, and marketing collateral.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
UNLV
BFA
1983
Skills
- adobe creative cloud
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- packaging