Product Designers in Khulna, Bangladesh for hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Khulna, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Md Rasel

Md Rasel

Pro

Khulna, Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • photoshop illustrator
  • print design
Message
Rafsan Sam

Rafsan Sam

Khulna, Bangladesh

Message

Work History

  • UI & UX Designer @ 123workforce.com

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • front-end development
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
  • wordpress
Message
Respogrid

Respogrid

Agency

Khulna

Message
Message
Murad Hossain 🔥

Murad Hossain 🔥

Pro

Satkhira, Bangladesh. $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Ui Designer @ ITO Digital Agency

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Kaliganj Collage

    HSC

    2014

Skills

  • dashboard design
  • landing page
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interface
  • ui desgin
  • uxdesign
  • web apps
  • web design
  • website layout design
  • website redesign
Message