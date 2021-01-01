Product Designers in Katowice, Poland for hire

Piotr Wojtczak

Piotr Wojtczak

Pro

Katowice, Poland $110-120k (USD)

About Piotr Wojtczak

Freelance Art Director & Motion Designer

Work History

  • Freelance Motion Director @ Freelance

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • animation
  • art direction
  • creative direction
  • design
  • explainer
  • generative
  • generative art
  • illustration
  • motion design
  • motion graphics
  • motion ui
  • motiondesign
  • touchdesigner
Krzysztof Nowak

Krzysztof Nowak

Ruda Śląska, Poland $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • beginner in animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • character design
  • design
  • illustration
  • logo
Dawid Gołata

Dawid Gołata

Tychy, Poland $60-70k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • appdesign
  • responsive webdesign
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • webdesigning
Szymon Dziukiewicz

Szymon Dziukiewicz

Pro

Cracow, Poland $110-120k (USD)

Work History

  • Lead Product Designer @ Ready4s

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
