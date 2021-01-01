Product Designers in Karachi, Pakistan for hire

Haris Muhammad

Karachi $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • concept design
  • creative
  • designer
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • mobileapp
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Zulqurnain Haider

Karachi, Pakistan $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ TRG | Ibex Global Pakistan

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Karachi School of Art

    Graphic Designing

    2015

Skills

  • animation
  • logo and branding
  • logo animation
  • logo desing
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile ux
  • stationary design
  • ui ux
  • ui animation
  • ui desing
  • ux strategy
  • web design
Zeeshan Zulfiqar

Pro

Karachi, Pakistan $<50k (USD)

About Zeeshan Zulfiqar

I craft digital products, websites and mobile apps

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ ibex.

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Arena

    Multimedia specialist

    2000

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • app ui
  • dashboard
  • html5css3
  • invision
  • ui desgin
  • web design
Bilal Khan

Karachi, Pakistan $90-100k (USD)

Work History

  • Design Director @ TeamReactivate

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Indus Valley School of Art

    BFA

    2012

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • art direction
  • branding
  • concept art
  • digital art
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • web design
