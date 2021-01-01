Product Designers in Ikeja, Nigeria for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Ikeja, Nigeria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Augustus
Lagos, Nigeria
Work History
-
Visual Designer @ Freelance
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- ab testing
- art direction
- branding identity
- data visualization
- design systems
- icon
- illustration
- isometric illustration
- iteration
- marketing communications
- user research
- ux
- vector
- visual design
- web design
Commissioner of Design™Pro
Lagos, Nigeria • $60-70k (USD)
About Commissioner of Design™
Product Designer 👨🏾🎨Balancing technical, commercial and human interaction through design . I ask questions and provoke thoughts.
Work History
-
UX Designer @ hotels.ng
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- content writing
- design thinking
- html css
- prototype
- ui
- user research
- ux
- wireframe
Chukwuma.U
Lagos, Nigeria. • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Design Lead @ eTranzact Intl. Plc
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- graphic design
- interaction design
- logo
- mobile
- print design
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
Bernice Johnson
Lagos, Nigeria • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- Figma
- UX Design
- Ui
- Xd