Product Designers in Houston, TX for hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Houston, TX on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Timothy Boros

Timothy Boros

Houston, TX $70-80k (USD)

Message

About Timothy Boros

Believer, Designer, Musician :)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • sketch
  • ui design
  • ux design
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Message
Flowtuts

Flowtuts

Simulation $90-100k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • animation
  • design
  • explainer videos
  • mograph
  • motion graphics
  • mp4
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Tim Spencer

Tim Spencer

Houston $70-80k (USD)

Message

About Tim Spencer

Hiking | Loud Music | Illustration

Work History

  • Art director @ Obsidian learning

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • typography
Message
Thomas Card

Thomas Card

Pro

Houston, TX $60-70k (USD)

Message

About Thomas Card

Web Designer at New Balance

Work History

  • Web Designer @ New Balance

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Savannah College of Art & Design

    BFA Illustration

    2011

Message