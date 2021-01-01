Product Designers in Guangzhou, China for hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Guangzhou, China on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Jiaxin Z.

Jiaxin Z.

Guangzhou, China

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • principle
  • sketch
  • xd
Message
Shane Joo

Shane Joo

guangzhou $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • web apps
Message
Amelia Tse

Amelia Tse

Guangzhou

Message

Work History

  • UI designer @ Wehok

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • design
  • illustration
  • ui
Message
Chauncy Duan

Chauncy Duan

GuangZhou, China $<50k (USD)

Message

About Chauncy Duan

UI Designer 丨 Please let me know if you have any idea about my works

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • app ui
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • prototype
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Message