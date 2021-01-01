Product Designers in Glasgow, United Kingdom for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Glasgow, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Greg DlubaczPro
Edinburgh • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- android app design
- bim
- dashboard
- design systems
- ios
- ios application design
- landing page
- material design
- mobile
- pos
- product design
- style guide
- styleguide
- ui
- ux
- web design
MarkusPro
Scotland • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- ar
- css
- html
- interaction design
- mr
- ui
- ux
- vr
- xr
Petia KolevaPro
Glasgow, Scotland • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UX/UI/Product Design @ GoStudent
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
The Robert Gordon University
BDes(Hons) Communication Design
2012
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- hmtl
- icon
- illustration
- infographic design
- scss
- ui
- ux
- web apps
- web design
Chris Morrison
Glasgow, Scotland • $50-60k (USD)
About Chris Morrison
Digital Product Designer specialising in interaction design, front-end web development and illustration.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- development
- illustration
- interaction design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design