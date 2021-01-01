Product Designers in Fortaleza, Brazil for hire
Heitor Lopes
Fortaleza, Brazil • $50-60k (USD)
About Heitor Lopes
Improving user experience while listening to old pop songs.
Work History
-
UX Designer @ Casas Magalhães
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- creative
- design thinking
- figma
- front-end development
- html5 css3
- node.js
- proactive
- react
- researching
- teamwork
- uidesign
- user research
- uxdesign
Zé Victor Loureiro
Brasil | Fortaleza - CE
About Zé Victor Loureiro
Graphic designer and illustrator
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Miligrama
2015 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Porto Iracema das Artes
Graphic Arts
2014
Skills
- Adobe XD
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- digital painting
- figma
- graffiti
- graphic design
- illustration
- uidesign
laramelo30
Fortaleza, Ceará, Brasil • $<50k (USD)
About laramelo30
LARA | UX & UI DESIGNER
🖥️ • Projetando websites, aplicativos e sistemas
💙 • Wireframes, portfólio e ui
💎 • Veja meus trabalhos
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding identity
- design systems
- design thinking
- graphic design
- interface designer
- mobile interface
- ui desing
Victor Silva
Fortaleza, CE. BRAZIL • $<50k (USD)
About Victor Silva
UI Designer
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- social media
- ui
- uidesign
- web design