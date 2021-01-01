Product Designers in Fort Worth, TX for hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Fort Worth, TX on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Tyler Anthony

Tyler Anthony

Pro

Dallas, TX $70-80k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typography
Message
Mauricio Cremer

Mauricio Cremer

Pro

Dallas, TX $130-140k (USD)

Message

About Mauricio Cremer

Principal / Designer / Maker
Based in Dallas, Texas Offering Full Service Visual Communication.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • packaging
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Jon Chapman

Jon Chapman

Pro

Fort Worth, TX $60-70k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Creative @ Alcorn Agency

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of Texas at Arlington

    BFA – Visual Communication

    2013

Skills

  • ad design
  • art direction
  • brand development
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • social media marketing
  • typography
  • web design
Message
Jacob Morrison

Jacob Morrison

Denton, TX

Message

About Jacob Morrison

Product designer based in Denton, TX. I have a special love for design thinking, design systems, and using animation to improve usability.

Currently: Lead, Principal UX Designer at Alkami

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • animation
  • custom typography
  • lettering
  • logo
  • type design
  • typography
  • ui animation
  • ux
  • ux motion
  • visual design
Message