Product Designers in Florence, Italy for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Florence, Italy on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Alberto Macherelli
Florence, Italy • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
UI/UX – Digital Product Designer @ Simple Booking
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University of Florence
Degree in Design, 110 with honors
2017
Skills
- branding
- digital product design
- ui design
- ux design
Nvard Yerkanian
Florence, Italy • $50-60k (USD)
About Nvard Yerkanian
Artist and designer based in between Yerevan, Armenia and Florence, Italy.
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Self-empoyed
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Caucasus Media Institute
Diploma
2008
Skills
- art direction
- editorial design
- graphic design
- illustration
- ui
- visual art
YasminPro
Italy, Bologna • $80-90k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- development
- material design
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Giulio
Scandicci • $50-60k (USD)
About Giulio
GRAPHICS | ARTS | DESIGN
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Design Luce
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Accademia di Belle Arti di Napoli
New Media Art
2016
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- drawing and painting