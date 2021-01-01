Product Designers in Esfahan, Iran for hire

mohammad kiani

Esfahan, Iran $60-70k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • interaction design
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile ux
  • uidesign
  • uiuxdesign
  • uxdesign
  • web ui
farzadski

Esfahan, Iran

About farzadski

💻• Software engineer
📱• Android developer with java
😈• Backend developer with java & php & nodejs

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • android developer
  • back-end development
  • backend development
  • java
  • node.js
  • programmer
Danial Nazemi

Iran, Isfahan $50-60k (USD)

About Danial Nazemi

I am a UI/UX Designer, Graphic Designer, Voice Actor and long life learner. I like to create magnificent venture with team players, hence it makes me bright and cheerful!

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • bem
  • ejs
  • front-end development
  • git
  • gulp
  • html css javascript
  • jquery ui
  • mongodb
  • sass
  • uiuxdesign
  • voice acting
  • web developement
  • wireframing and prototyping
Aref Ghayemi

Isfahan, Iran $60-70k (USD)

About Aref Ghayemi

Graphic Designer, logo designer
Hire me from here or instagram.

Work History

  • Graphic Design @ Printing and advertising agency Iranian

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • illustration
  • logo and branding
  • logo creation
  • logo deisgn
  • uidesign
