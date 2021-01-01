Product Designers in Esfahan, Iran for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Esfahan, Iran on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
mohammad kiani
Esfahan, Iran • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- interaction design
- mobile app ui
- mobile ux
- uidesign
- uiuxdesign
- uxdesign
- web ui
farzadski
Esfahan, Iran
About farzadski
💻• Software engineer
📱• Android developer with java
😈• Backend developer with java & php & nodejs
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- android developer
- back-end development
- backend development
- java
- node.js
- programmer
Danial Nazemi
Iran, Isfahan • $50-60k (USD)
About Danial Nazemi
I am a UI/UX Designer, Graphic Designer, Voice Actor and long life learner. I like to create magnificent venture with team players, hence it makes me bright and cheerful!
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- bem
- ejs
- front-end development
- git
- gulp
- html css javascript
- jquery ui
- mongodb
- sass
- uiuxdesign
- voice acting
- web developement
- wireframing and prototyping
Aref Ghayemi
Isfahan, Iran • $60-70k (USD)
About Aref Ghayemi
Graphic Designer, logo designer
Hire me from here or instagram.
Work History
-
Graphic Design @ Printing and advertising agency Iranian
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- illustration
- logo and branding
- logo creation
- logo deisgn
- uidesign