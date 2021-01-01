Product Designers in Dominican Republic for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Dominican Republic on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Rafael MedinaPro
Santo Domingo, DR
About Rafael Medina
Product Designer - Frontend Dev - Illustrator
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- illustration
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Victor Rosario
Dominican Republic
About Victor Rosario
Hey!
I'm a graphic designer from Dominican Republic.
Here just to show my passion for communicate in all the ways I can do it.
Work History
-
Senior Visual Designer @ Phnx Studio
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
ITLA
Multimedia
2014
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- lettering
- logo
- photo manipulation
- print design
- typography
- ui
- ux
Efelyb
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Media Revolution
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Education
-
Instituto Tecnologico de las Americas
Multimedia
2012
Skills
- illustration
- infographic design
- uidesign
- uidesigner
- web design
Alam Samuel
Dominican Republic • $50-60k (USD)
About Alam Samuel
UI/UX Designer - Work at @KationInt a digital agency.
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Kation
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- editorial design
- grafic design
- illustation
- ui
- ux
- web design