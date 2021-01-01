Product Designers in Curitiba, Brazil for hire

Jonatan Xavier

Curitiba, Brazil $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art
  • freelance
  • graphic design
  • handlettering
  • illustration
  • landing page
  • lettering
  • typography
Fernando Capone

Curitiba, Brazil $50-60k (USD)

About Fernando Capone

Hello! I'm Fernando, a UI/UX Designer based on Curitiba.

:)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • design
  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Lucas Gusso

Curitiba, Brazil $50-60k (USD)

About Lucas Gusso

Hi, I'm Lucas! 👋

I am an Art Director in Curitiba, Brazil. Focus on UI/UX, web design, branding and prototyping.

ø

Work History

  • Product Designer @ C6 Bank

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic and web design
  • landing page
  • motion graphics
  • ui desing
Marcio Fernandes

Curitiba Brasil $60-70k (USD)

About Marcio Fernandes

Creative Designer

Work History

  • Marketing analyst @ Faculdade FAMA

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction
  • interface designer
  • layout
  • logo desing
  • marketing
  • motion graphics
  • presentations
  • visual identity design
  • web design
