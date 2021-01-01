Product Designers in Cordoba, Argentina for hire
Stefano Brizzio RecchiaPro
Córdoba, Argentina • $<50k (USD)
About Stefano Brizzio Recchia
Hi I'm a Graphic Designer an Illustrator from Córdoba, Argentina.
Work History
-
Graphic Design and Illustrator @ Frelancer
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Universidad Empresarial Siglo 21
Creativity and innovation
2015
Skills
- animated gifs
- book illustration
- branding identity
- character art
- character illustration
- digital illustrations
- gif animation
- identity and branding
- identity creation
- screen printing
Juan Paz
Villa Allende, Argentina • $60-70k (USD)
About Juan Paz
Designer and illustrator. Working Since 2004 in the visual communication industry.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- animated gifs
- branding and logo design
- css css3
- digital design
- editorial design
- graphic design
- html5
- illustration
- photography
- social media graphics
- wordpress theme customization
- wordpress web design
Jeremías Martinez
Córdoba, Argentina • $70-80k (USD)
About Jeremías Martinez
I'm a visual imagineer. I do graphic design, illustration, and a bit of lettering.
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Avila Nores
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- brand identity
- branding
- digital painting
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- typography
Julieta Rossia
Cordoba, Argentina • $<50k (USD)
About Julieta Rossia
Hi, I'm Julieta, I'm a designer, illustrator and animator. I love creating things and learning new skills always, I'm available for hiring!
Work History
-
remote designer @ JWC
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
'La Metro', escuela de diseño y comunicación audiovisual
Technician
2008
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- animation
- bootstrap
- css(3)
- graphic design
- html5
- illustration graphic design
- javascript
- mobile application development
- saas
- visual identity design
- web developement