Product Designers in Cluj-Napoca, Romania for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Cluj-Napoca, Romania on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Voicu ApostolPro
Cluj-Napoca, Romania • $90-100k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- 3d
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- app
- branding
- design
- icon
- mobile
- motion graphics
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web
- web design
Lucian TudorachePro
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
About Lucian Tudorache
UI & UX Designer, Illustrator
Work History
-
Web Designer & Marketing Manager @ Local Office Supplies Shop
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- graphic design
- marketing
- mobile
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Andreea Nagy
Cluj-Napoca, Romania • $<50k (USD)
About Andreea Nagy
Currently trying to mix my creativity with technical skills in order to become a professional UX/UI Designer. Although starting from scratch, I'm passionate about finding suitable solutions to users' needs, while designing compelling app and website experiences.
When I'm not doing this, you'll find me reading psychology articles, shooting on film or investing my creativity in interior design.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Babes-Bolyai University
Bachelor's Degree
2016
Skills
- analytical thinking
- competitive research
- graphic design
- logo and branding
- user research
- uxui design
- wireframing and prototyping
Ioana-Cristina SamoilaPro
Cluj-Napoca, Romania • $<50k (USD)
About Ioana-Cristina Samoila
Frontend Developer
Passionate about UI/UX
Freelance Website and User Interface Designer.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- Figma
- creative direction
- creative thinking
- mobile
- photography
- responsive design
- responsive webdesign
- ui
- ux
- web design
- web developement