Product Designers in Charlotte, NC for hire

Mel Shields

Charlotte, NC

About Mel Shields

Currently a Product Designer at Skiptown, previously at Passport and Skookum. Illustrating in my free time.

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Skiptown

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Appalachian State University

    BFA in Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion design
  • product design
  • ui
  • visual design
  • web design
Christain Billings

Charlotte, NC

About Christain Billings

Designer and Disney geek.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • design thinking
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Michael Kuhn

Charlotte, NC $90-100k (USD)

About Michael Kuhn

Designer & Donut Enthusiast

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • logo
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Corey Daniels

Charlotte, NC $150-170k (USD)

About Corey Daniels

I'm a hybrid Designer/Developer with an itch for creating products.

Work History

  • Head of Design @ Evolve Service Software

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Appalachian State

    Industrial Design

    2008

Skills

  • figma
  • front-end development
  • interaction design
  • mobile design
  • pattern libraries
  • product design
  • product strategy
  • programming
  • protoyping
  • react
  • sketch
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • vue
  • web design
  • web developement
