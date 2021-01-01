Product Designers in Calgary, AB for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Calgary, AB on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Cam Hoff
Calgary, AB • $70-80k (USD)
About Cam Hoff
Canada’s most graphic designer. Over twenty years of professional experience in graphic design and illustration. Currently accepting freelance/contract projects.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- murals
- packaging
- print design
Joshua Clarke
Calgary, Alberta
About Joshua Clarke
Freelance Designer (Open for Business)
Graphic Design, Brand Identity, Logos, Packaging, Poster, Illustration, Artwork.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- brand identity
- brand identity development
- branding
- branding and logo design
- graphic design
- illustration
- illustration graphic design
- label design
- logo
- logo design
- logos and branding
- packaging design
- poster design
David MasPro
Calgary, Alberta • $50-60k (USD)
About David Mas
Building brands from scratch
@ Harvest
Calgary, AB
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- logo
Luiz LizardoPro
Calgary, AB • $100-110k (USD)
About Luiz Lizardo
Director of Creative & Operations at launchcode
Work History
-
Director of Creative & Operations @ launchcode
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
CEFET-MG
Bachelor’s Degree, Computer Engineering
2012
Skills
- creative
- design thinking
- direction
- graphic design
- innovation
- interaction design
- interface designer
- keynote
- management
- mobile interface
- problem solver
- product design
- software design
- strategy
- user experience (ux)
- visual communications