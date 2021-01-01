Product Designers in Brighton, United Kingdom for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Brighton, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Oli LisherPro
Sussex, UK
Work History
-
Director @ Clever Bean Media
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- css
- digital design
- front-end development
- graphic design
- html
- illustration
- logo
- ui
- web design
Jack BinghamPro
England, UK • $130-140k (USD)
About Jack Bingham
🌿 A designer from the countryside. Founder www.friendly.studio
Work History
-
Design Manager, Product Designer @ Fancy
2013 - 2019
Specialties
-
Product Design
9+ years
Education
-
Graphic Design, Product Design, Media Studies
GCE Advanced Level
2007
Skills
- ios design
- product design
- product management
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Joel MaynardPro
Portsmouth, UK
Work History
-
Digital Designer @ Together
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
University of Southampton
2:1
2015
Skills
- branding
- web design
Digimortal
Home • $50-60k (USD)
About Digimortal
Karapuchelo
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Skills
- 2d
- color
- isometric illustration