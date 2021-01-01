Product Designers in Bratislava, Slovakia for hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Bratislava, Slovakia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Martin Maderic

Martin Maderic

Pro

Bratislava, Slovakia $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • UI/UX designer @ PLATFORM

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • ios design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Radovan Tucek

Radovan Tucek

Pro

Bratislava, Slovakia $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ Borne Agency

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • invision
  • ios app
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
Message
Martin Mroč

Martin Mroč

Pro

Bratislava $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ PLATFORM

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • animation
  • front-end development
  • product design
  • sketch
  • ui desing
  • uix
  • ux
  • wireframe
Message
Patrik Michalicka

Patrik Michalicka

Bratislava, London, New York, Copenhagen, Berlin, Hong Kong $<50k (USD)

Message

About Patrik Michalicka

Product designer at Reservio.
Available remote freelance projects. 👀

Work History

  • UX / Product designer @ Touch4IT

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • communication
  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • usability testing
  • ux
  • web design
Message