Product Designers in Bratislava, Slovakia for hire

Martin MadericPro
Bratislava, Slovakia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UI/UX designer @ PLATFORM
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- ios design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Radovan TucekPro
Bratislava, Slovakia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ Borne Agency
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- invision
- ios app
- landing page
- mobile
- prototype
- sketch
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- ux
- web design
- wireframe
Martin MročPro
Bratislava • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ PLATFORM
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- animation
- front-end development
- product design
- sketch
- ui desing
- uix
- ux
- wireframe
Patrik Michalicka
Bratislava, London, New York, Copenhagen, Berlin, Hong Kong • $<50k (USD)
About Patrik Michalicka
Product designer at Reservio.
Available remote freelance projects. 👀
Work History
-
UX / Product designer @ Touch4IT
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- communication
- logo
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- usability testing
- ux
- web design